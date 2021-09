Cristiano Ronaldo has just released a video on social networks that shows a restoring football field at Quinta Falcão.

The initiative is a tribute from the Nike brand to the Madeiran player, for having won the title of top scorer in the history of national teams.

“Thank you to Nike for honoring my achievement of 110 goals [now 111] by returning to Quinta do Falcão and restoring the first field where I set my goal of becoming the best,” writes CR7.

From Diário Notícias