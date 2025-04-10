10 more firefighters mobilized to rescue lost tourists in Curral

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters’ mountain rescue team has also been activated for the rescue in Curral das Freiras.

At the moment, 10 members of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, four from the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters, as well as the Forest Police are on site, with the teams also having the support of drones from the Regional Civil Protection Service.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the alert that there were three tourists lost in the Curral mountains was given at around 9 pm yesterday, with the mountain rescue team from the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters being mobilised to the site.

The rescuers managed to locate the foreigners in the Torrinhas area, since the tourists had their cell phone and a drone, but the heavy rain, fog and the difficult-to-access area where they were located did not allow them to be rescued during the night.

Furthermore, the fact that the foreigners have descended into a valley where the vegetation has been consumed by the latest fires is also making the rescue operation, which has already lasted for more than 13 hours, more difficult.

From Diário Notícias

