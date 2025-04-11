It already smells like Easter holidays in Porto Santo

The Easter holidays are already taking over Porto Santo, such is the movement that can be seen on the streets. In the last few days, many Madeirans have arrived, with many young people and families in large numbers, to spend this holiday period on the golden island.

Whether arriving from Lobo Marinho or via Binter plane, tourist activity is intensifying on the golden island.

Restaurants are starting to get busier, the famous ‘Lambecas’ and other establishments have already reopened their doors. Museums in the city center are already seeing more activity, as are other tourist attractions.

Sports venues are also seeing more athletes, whether playing paddle tennis, tennis or golf, or even cycling.

There have also been many tourists since direct flights from Lisbon and Porto began. In the coming days, the flow of tourists to the island is expected to increase as Easter week approaches.

As for entertainment, Porto Santo City Council has an entertainment program, which will take place over the next few days in the city center.

From Diário Notícias

