New seismic record near Madeira

The early hours of this Thursday saw yet another low-intensity seismic event off the coast of Madeira, more precisely south of the Desertas Islands.

According to IPMA seismographs, the earthquake was felt at 4:22 am this Thursday, southeast of Bugio Island, with a magnitude of 1.8 on the Richter scale, but at a depth of 4 km.

This earthquake occurred less than 24 hours after another that occurred at more or less the same latitude, south of Câmara de Lobos, with an intensity of 1.5 on the Richter scale and at a greater depth, 10 km, yesterday morning (8:16 am).

