Chaos in Pico do Areeiro mobilizes PSP

Pico do Areeiro continues to be one of the places of choice to see the sunrise and sunset and for walking routes, namely between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo. The high demand on the part of Madeirans and tourists has been notorious, but irregular parking has led to several complaints, mainly from tourism agents, as buses often cannot pass, as happened this morning.

According to people connected to this area, tourist buses have had serious difficulties in maneuvering in this area, since “there are cars parked everywhere”, as the photographs illustrate.

The same sources refer that these are essentially rent-a-car vehicles and say that even after they have already formalized a complaint, “the problem remains unsolved”.

The Public Security Police were mobilized to the site today.

From Diário Notícias

