The weather in the Madeira archipelago will remain hot and dry at least until next Monday, May 25th, which has already given rise to a yellow warning, as reported. looking further ahead the forecasts indicate that this should continue until the end of the month, with high temperatures starting this Saturday.

This is because, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), as of tomorrow the archipelago will be under the influence of an east current, which carries warm and dry air from North Africa.

Thus, the maximum temperature should reach values ​​between 24 and 29ºC and the minimum temperature should vary between 16 and 20ºC, with the expected values ​​above normal for the month of May, informs the IPMA.