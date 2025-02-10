A wet Monday

First rain for just over 2 weeks down here in the south, although the sun is out at the monent in Caniço de Baixo , we have had a little rain in the night.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has issued a yellow warning for Madeira and Porto Santo due to heavy rain.

The warning is in effect between 9:00 pm Sunday and 4:00 am today Monday. Heavy rain was recorded in some areas along the south.

According to the IPMA, sometimes heavy rainfall is expected for the mountainous regions and the north and south coasts of Madeira, as well as for the ‘golden island’, which could be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Later this afternoon the rain is expected to return with showers for the rest of the day.

