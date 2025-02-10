Three ships in the Port of Funchal carry more than 14 thousand people

The three ships that are currently in the Port of Funchal, Azura, AIDAcosma and the AIDAsol that has just docked at the north pier, bring 14,246 people to Madeira, of which 10,975 are passengers.

“AIDAsol is finishing a 117-night cruise, which began on October 23 in Hamburg, with stops in A Coruña, Gran Canaria, Cape Verde, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Mauritius, Reunion Island, South Africa, Namibia, Cape Verde, Tenerife, and now in Funchal, followed by Lisbon, Porto, Portland and Hamburg, where the trip ends on February 17″, reveals APRAM – Port Authority of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

It travels with 2,024 passengers and 633 crew members. It makes a 9-hour stopover in Madeira and leaves at 8:00 pm for the Portuguese capital.

The other two ships, positioned on the CAI route, Cruise Atlantic Islands, are regular customers of the Port of Funchal on Mondays.

“The AIDAcosma has 5,947 passengers and 1,467 crew on board and is on a 7-night cruise around Madeira and 4 Canary Islands that began on February 5th in Tenerife and ends at the port of origin this Wednesday. It will stay in Madeira for 17 hours and is scheduled to depart at 10:30 pm, bound for Tenerife”.

“The Azura leaves for Las Palmas at 9:30 pm, after a 15-hour stopover in Madeira, as part of the 14-night cruise that began in Tenerife on February 1st and ends next Saturday in the same port, with stops, in addition to Funchal, in five Canary Islands”.

There are 3,004 passengers and 1,171 crew members on board.

From Diário Notícias

