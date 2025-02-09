Forest Police identify tourists on closed trail

The Forest Police identified two tourists who walked along the section closed, for safety reasons, of the PR1 Classified Trail – Vereda do Areeiro, which connects Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo.

In a statement sent to the editorial office, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) states that, in this particular case, “the closing signage was not respected and the existing door was crossed”.

It further states that the administrative offence case is now following its procedural steps.

Finally, the IFCN reiterates the importance of complying with existing signage.

From Jornal Madeira

