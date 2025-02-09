Forest Police identify tourists on closed trail

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Forest Police identified two tourists who walked along the section closed, for safety reasons, of the PR1 Classified Trail – Vereda do Areeiro, which connects Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo.

In a statement sent to the editorial office, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) states that, in this particular case, “the closing signage was not respected and the existing door was crossed”.

It further states that the administrative offence case is now following its procedural steps.

Finally, the IFCN reiterates the importance of complying with existing signage.

From Jornal Madeira

Previous ArticleSuitcase hanging on Chega poster in Calheta
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

    1. In other news, two people crossed against the traffic signal near the lido. Hours later a scooter performed an illegal maneuver in a nearby roundabout. It’s possible that all 3 offenders are locals. No word on the status of the investigations.

      Reply

  2. Well in certain way after imposing this hiking charges the forest police will be more in the terrain seeing what local people and tourist are doing . In particular some tourists ignore all the sings of closed for maintenance or other reasons and still go knowing that can lead to accidents .

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy