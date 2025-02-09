Suitcase hanging on Chega poster in Calheta

The jokes about the case of the former Chega deputy’s suitcases have already reached Madeira, more specifically the municipality of Calheta.

This morning, drivers passing through the Arco da Calheta roundabout came across an unusual scene: a suitcase hanging from a Chega poster, in a clear allusion to the controversial case involving Miguel Arruda, who was named a defendant on suspicion of stealing suitcases at Lisbon airport.

It should be noted that the case involves suspicions of qualified theft and crimes against property. Miguel Arruda is said to have stolen suitcases from the baggage carousels at Lisbon airport when he was travelling from the Azores at the start of the parliamentary work weeks.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...