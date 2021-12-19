Bad weather makes two flights to Madeira divert

The bad weather forecast for this evening in Madeira is conditioning the operation at Madeira International Airport.

In the last minutes, two flights to Madeira Airport were diverted to the airports of origin. Atmospheric constraints began by forcing the inter-island regional flight that made the Porto Santo – Madeira connection to return to the golden island, after unsuccessful attempts to land at the runway in Santa Cruz.

Back to Lisbon is also the easyJet plane that made the last move of this company between the Portuguese capital and Funchal. The plane even flew over Santa Cruz, but ended up giving a ‘half turn’ and heading back to Humberto Delgado Airport.

From Diário Notícias

