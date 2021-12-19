Rain in Calheta on the verge of reaching red warning level

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The worsening weather forecast for this evening is already being felt on the southwest coast of Madeira and in particular in the municipality of Calheta, hit by a last-minute deluge with precipitation levels on the verge of reaching a red warning rate. At issue is the very significant record of rain at the Prazeres meteorological station, which between 19:50 and 20:50 accumulated 39.4 liters per square meter (mm) – above 40 mm/1h corresponds to a red warning.

The rain has also started my side now.

