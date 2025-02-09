Earthquake recorded south of Desertas

Although only small, these quakes in our Archipelago are becoming almost daily.

An earthquake measuring 1.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in the early hours of this Sunday, south of the Desertas Islands.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the earthquake occurred at 5:20 am this Sunday, February 9th.

As it is of magnitude less than 2.0 on the Richter scale, this earthquake is classified as a ‘micro-earthquake’, not being perceptible to humans and only detected by seismographs.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...