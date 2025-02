Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet landed at Madeira International Airport at 8:10 p.m. this Saturday. The Bombardier Global Express 6500 brought back the star’s family, who recently traveled to Saudi Arabia to celebrate his 40th birthday on February 5th.

The landing of the jet, recently acquired by the player and customized with his iconic ‘CR7’ brand, was broadcast live on Madeira Woman Spotter’s YouTube channel.

From Diário Notícias

