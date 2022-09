The cruise ship ‘Bolette, operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, arrived this morning to the seas of the Region, marking the first stop of this month.

Coming from the Azores, the packet will spend the night and tomorrow, at 12:30, it will head to La Coruña.

It should be noted that in September there are six stopovers in Porto do Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

