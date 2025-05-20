’44 Campers’ wants regulation for vehicles with roof tents

Eduardo Jesus only said yesterday this will never happen, so will be interesting to see where this goes.

Obviously they got a license for the company, so who’s in the wrong?

Here the audio on RTP-Madeira

The company 44 Campers Madeira, the first to offer an all-terrain vehicle service with roof tents, wants to meet with the Regional Government and create regulations for those who use this type of vehicle.

Businessman Bruno Viveiros guarantees that he follows the rules and requests camping permits. What is happening is a parallel, unofficial business, carried out by private individuals. That is why the businessman has already sent a letter to the Tourism Department.

A company that operates in the field of roof top tent rental, distances itself from the situations that have been reported in recent weeks, of tents, in cars, in parking areas.

The rent-a-car sector board of the Commercial and Industrial Association of Funchal also guarantees that there are no rent-a-car companies renting this type of vehicle.

(How can they say this when the cars are on the island, are they that dumb stupid to maybe think the cars flew here and landed at the airport? )

