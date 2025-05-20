Union demands response from Regional Government or go on strike for 48 hours

Plenary session held this afternoon caused embarrassment in several areas within the company.

The National Union of Drivers and Other Workers (SNMOT) held a general meeting this afternoon with workers from Horários do Funchal , in which the lack of response from the Regional Government to the demands of these workers was discussed and, if there is no contact by 3 June, the union admits to going ahead with a 48-hour strike.

“We apologise to all users of Horários do Funchal for the inconvenience caused. However, this only places the blame on the Regional Government, which understands that it does not listen to or respect the workers”, declared Manuel Oliveira.

According to the leader, the union requested a meeting with the Madeiran executive on April 16, immediately after the new government took office, but has not yet received any response. “This only shows one thing: that the Regional Government is ignoring the Funchal Schedules workers and, in doing so, is consciously harming all Madeirans, especially those Funchal residents who need public transport,” he stressed.

Manuel Oliveira also recalled that, during the election campaign, several political parties, “including PSD, CDS, PS and JPP”, recognised the workers’ demands and promised to give priority to their labour issues. Among them, the leader highlighted the commitment made by the President of the Regional Government himself, Miguel Albuquerque.

“Commitments were made to be honoured. The workers at Horários do Funchal cannot be remembered only in elections or on company anniversaries. They deserve respect every day”, he stressed.

Horários

