Madeira with 14 new cases of covid-19 and 10 recovered

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Autonomous Region of Madeira registers today, 27 September 2021, 14 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, counting 11,673 confirmed cases of covid-19. According to the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) this is a case imported from the United Kingdom and 13 cases of local transmission.

There are also 10 more cases recovered, totaling 11,507.

To date, the region maintains a total of 75 deaths associated with the disease.

Accounts made are 91 active cases, of which 18 are imported cases and 73 are of local transmission.

From Diário Notícias

