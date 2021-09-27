Madeira with 14 new cases of covid-19 and 10 recovered

The Autonomous Region of Madeira registers today, 27 September 2021, 14 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, counting 11,673 confirmed cases of covid-19. According to the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) this is a case imported from the United Kingdom and 13 cases of local transmission.

There are also 10 more cases recovered, totaling 11,507.

To date, the region maintains a total of 75 deaths associated with the disease.

Accounts made are 91 active cases, of which 18 are imported cases and 73 are of local transmission.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...