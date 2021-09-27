Madeira with 14 new cases of covid-19 and 10 recovered

The Autonomous Region of Madeira registers today, 27 September 2021, 14 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, counting 11,673 confirmed cases of covid-19. According to the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) this is a case imported from the United Kingdom and 13 cases of local transmission.
There are also 10 more cases recovered, totaling 11,507.
To date, the region maintains a total of 75 deaths associated with the disease.
Accounts made are 91 active cases, of which 18 are imported cases and 73 are of local transmission.