WOUNDED MAN RESCUED FROM GAVINAS BEACH

This afternoon, the operators of the Funchal Lifeguard Station rescued a 28-year-old British man who suffered several bruises on his body following a jet ski accident.

The victim, who had some bruises and pain in the body, was helped by a maritime tourist vessel that was nearby, and the elements of the Life-Saving Station subsequently proceeded to rescue and transport him to Funchal marina, where members of the Funchal Firefighters were awaiting, who transported the victim to the Dr Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The local command of the Maritime Police of Funchal took care of the incident.

From Jornal Madeira

