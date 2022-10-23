MSC MAGNÍFICA RETURNS TO THE PORT OF FUNCHAL DUE TO A PASSENGER’S HEALTH PROBLEMS

The passenger ship returned to Madeira after departing this afternoon.

A team from the Funchal Sapadores Firefighters is waiting for the docking of the passenger ship MSC Magnífica, which had departed from the same port this Sunday afternoon. Health problems on board forced the captain to return to Madeira. The patient was treated and stabilized by the medical teams on board, who agreed to return the boat to the port of Funchal so that the passenger could be transferred to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça, in Funchal.

This all seems to have been done quickly, and the ship is again on its way to the Canaries.

Also looking on the marine traffic app, Lobo Marinho from Porto Santo is only just arriving in port at midnight tonight, anyone know why.?

