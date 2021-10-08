8 New Cases for Madeira

According to the Regional Directorate of Health, Madeira registers today eight new cases of covid-19. These are three cases imported from the UK and five cases of local transmission.

The Region now counts 11817 confirmed cases of infection by the new coronavirus.

There are currently 86 active cases, 18 of which are imported and 68 are locally transmitted. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that six people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, all in the polyvalent units. In addition, 18 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

There are now 17 more recovered cases to report, so the RAM counts 11656 recovered cases of covid-19.

