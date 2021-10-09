FIREFIGHTER INJURED AFTER AMBULANCE OVERTURNS IN MACHICO

An operative from the Municipal Fire Department of Machico was injured this afternoon, following the overturn of an ambulance of the corporation, as JM had said a moment ago.

According to the newspaper, the victim, whose age it was not possible to determine, who was in the vehicle ended up suffering injuries, having been assisted on the spot and transported to the emergency room of the Machico Health Center.

Remember that the accident happened at the roundabout next to the headquarters of the corporation.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...