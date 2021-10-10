The cruise ship ‘MSC Splendida’ has just docked at the Port of Funchal. Coming from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, the arrival of this cruise was scheduled for 8 am. The ship will stay only 8 hours docked, as she releases moorings at 5 pm, to head to Malaga, southern Spain.

The ‘MSC Splendida’, a ship measuring 333 meters in length, is this Sunday in the first and largest ‘turnaround’ of the resumption of cruises in Funchal, with the arrival of 199 passengers and the embarkation of another 342.

From Diário Notícias

