MIUT GOES AROUND THE WORLD

It is the event with the greatest international presence on regional soil. Almost 1,000 athletes travel from France alone, nearly 200 from Spain, but the foreign contingent is diverse, including eight Ukrainians. The competition, which has 700 employees, starts at dawn on Saturday 23rd April.

4 races of different lengths from the far west to the very east of the island. 115 Km • 85 Km • 42 Km • 16 Km

