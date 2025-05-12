Funchal Consultations 20-24 May

I am returning to Madeira on Tuesday 20th May and will be available for appointments until
Saturday 24th May.
If you have any financial planning questions or concerns, I’ll be happy to
address them and hopefully put your mind at rest.
The new UK tax year from April brought in a significant reform which affects British
expatriates living in Portugal and elsewhere. The domicile regime, which determined your
liability to UK inheritance tax on worldwide assets, has been replaced by a long-term
residence system. This could prove to be beneficial if you structure your assets accordingly.
Another wide-reaching reform will take effect in April 2027, when UK pension funds become
subject to inheritance tax.
Read our article: New UK tax year: What has changed, what hasn’t, and what’s on the way
If you would like to discuss these reforms further and better understand how they affect
you and your family, I will go over them with you and suggest personalised solutions. I can
also update you on financial planning issues in Portugal and the specific advantages it offers.
Should you wish to arrange a meeting in Funchal between 20 and 24 May, please advise on
your preferred timings and I will confirm as soon as possible. If these dates are not
convenient for you, we could have a telephone meeting instead at a date and time to suit
you.
Kind regards
Stephen
Stephen Rankine, Chartered Financial Planner
Financial Adviser
DDI +351 214 819 999