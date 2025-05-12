Funchal Consultations 20-24 May

I am returning to Madeira on Tuesday 20th May and will be available for appointments until

Saturday 24th May.

If you have any financial planning questions or concerns, I’ll be happy to

address them and hopefully put your mind at rest.

The new UK tax year from April brought in a significant reform which affects British

expatriates living in Portugal and elsewhere. The domicile regime, which determined your

liability to UK inheritance tax on worldwide assets, has been replaced by a long-term

residence system. This could prove to be beneficial if you structure your assets accordingly.

Another wide-reaching reform will take effect in April 2027, when UK pension funds become

subject to inheritance tax.

Read our article: New UK tax year: What has changed, what hasn’t, and what’s on the way

If you would like to discuss these reforms further and better understand how they affect

you and your family, I will go over them with you and suggest personalised solutions. I can

also update you on financial planning issues in Portugal and the specific advantages it offers.

Should you wish to arrange a meeting in Funchal between 20 and 24 May, please advise on

your preferred timings and I will confirm as soon as possible. If these dates are not

convenient for you, we could have a telephone meeting instead at a date and time to suit

you.

Kind regards

Stephen

Stephen Rankine, Chartered Financial Planner

Financial Adviser

DDI +351 214 819 999

