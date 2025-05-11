Swing with panoramic views of the sea and mountains in Machico

Open to the public since March 23, 2024, the new viewpoint has attracted both locals and tourists. However, the difficult access has generated complaints.

To avoid constraints, car circulation will soon be restricted to residents.

The creation of the circular space was the result of an initiative by the Machico Parish Council, which wanted to rehabilitate and widen the Levada da Rocha path, taking advantage of the privileged landscape to build the viewpoint.

In addition to the swing with two seats, one facing the mountains and the other the sea, there are also two wooden benches for those who just want to admire the views. A cozy corner, designed for all ages.

At one time, the area was just a vacant lot with a mass of rocky blocks. But, “thanks to the good will” of the owners who gave up the space, it was possible to transform it into a tourist spot. Until the intervention was carried out, the area was also used for traditional torchlight festivals, which have since been held further afield.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...