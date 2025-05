Several roads this afternoon were congested in the municipality of Santana due to landslides.

The Bela Vista Street and the Lombo Grande Road, in São Roque do Faial, and the Forte da Boa Vontade Path, the Fajã dos Pombos and the Corujeira Road, in Faial are being cleaned.

The Municipal Civil Protection Service informs that the use of these roads is restricted.

Like this: Like Loading...