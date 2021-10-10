Excess weight leaves luggage on the Binter flight in Porto Santo

The Binter flight, departing from Porto Santo towards Madeira, was forced to leave some luggage on the golden island due to excess weight.

Diário Notícias found that the flight was completely full thanks to the fact that the World Championship of Underwater Photography and Video, which took place until yesterday in Porto Santo, has ended. The amount of passengers’ luggage, much of it of great volume, meant that boarding took longer. The plane left at 8:52 am, when it should have left at 8:30 am.

Meanwhile, the airline is trying to find a solution to ship the remaining luggage, which will have to be carried on the next flight.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...