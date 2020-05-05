The municipality of São Vicente registered Monday May 4th the highest temperature (25.6º C), in Madeira, according to data indicated at 14h50 by the weather station installed in that location by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA). In Funchal, the maximum temperature value was set at 23.3º C, at 3 pm, at the Meteorological Observatory of Funchal (Lazareto).

Along the coast of Madeira, the temperature remained above 20º, while at the other extreme the lowest maximum (10.2º C) was registered in Bica da Cana, at 14h40. Significant was also the wind that was felt in Chão do Areeiro, where a gust of up to 103km / h was marked, at the beginning of dawn on Monday, May 4th.

It is recalled that the Region is also at very high risk of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation until this Tuesday.

From Diário Notícias