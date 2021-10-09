FUNCHAL PORT WILL PERFORM ITS FIRST ‘TURNAROUND’ TOMORROW IN THE RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITY

Tomorrow morning, the Port of Funchal will receive the ‘MSC Splendida’ which will disembark around 1200 passengers.

This is the first ‘turnaround’ of any size in the resumption of cruise activity, which resumed this October at the ports of Funchal and Porto Santo.

Aboard the ‘Splendida’ travel 2320 passengers.

The operation of shore excursions, which, at the company’s decision, will be in a bubble, involves 1200 passengers, 36 buses and 12 jeeps. It should be noted that this is the first request for bubble tours by a company in these ten days of return from cruises to the Port of Funchal. In these excursions, the passengers of the “MSC Splendida” will use/consume services of the tourist maritime, bar-restaurant, souvenirs, ending up in the toboggans of Monte.

In addition to this movement, 300 light vehicles are added for the turnaround operation (boarding and unloading).

The “MSC Splendida” arrives from Tenerife at 8:00 am tomorrow, Sunday, and leaves at 5:00 pm, bound for Malaga.

