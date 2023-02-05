DIGITAL NOMADS CONGRATULATE CRISTIANO RONALDO

Before we get onto Ronaldo Birthday, I want to wish my brother a big happy 50th Birthday today. Look forward to seeing you in May.

Congratulations CR7! Madeira Digital Nomads congratulate the best in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 38 today. It’s already the second year they’ve done it. This year, they created an even more epic video, recorded in various parts of the island and featuring locals and nomads.

“The video, with the title “THE MADEIRA BUCKET LIST”, tells the story of 7 friends who come to Madeira and bring a list of experiences to do. However, something unexpected happens and to find out more, you have to watch the video In addition to the incredible landscapes and experiences, the video has high-level special effects. The video has a lot of action and is filmed in places such as Pico do Arieiro, CR7 Museum, airport, Funchal bay sea, Seixal beach, trails of the Poiso, São Vicente waterfall, among others. The activities and experiences chosen were canyoning, trail running, stand-up paddle, jet-ski and more”, they explain in a note sent to the newsrooms.

“In partnership with Madeira Friends, a social project for the integration of digital and foreign nomads in Madeira, the video was co-produced and directed by Michel Freitas, a young man aged just 18, German who came to Madeira at just 1 year old Being completely integrated into the island, this young “prodigy” has been making videos since he was 10 years old and some call him the “CR7 of films” due to his talent and dedication. Michel recently won the Best Short Film award footage from Madeira with his most recent film “AETERNUS” at the VI Madeira Fantastic FilmFest 2022. We don’t know if Cristiano Ronaldo will see the video or not but regardless of that, in addition to being a congratulations video it is also a way to celebrate and highlight our fantastic island”, they conclude.

The video trailer already has more than 5,000 views in less than 24 hours and for the most curious, you can see it on the Madeira Friends instagram or through the link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoQMUHNqg62 /?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Some photos from the complete video that will be published today, February 5th on the Madeira Friends instagram: https://instagram.com/madeirafriends

Like this: Like Loading...