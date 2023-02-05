ENGLISH TOURIST LOST IN FUNDURAS, MACHICO, FOR ABOUT FIVE HOURS

The Municipal Firefighters of Machico were mobilized yesterday, at 19:00, for a rescue operation in the area of ​​Funduras, in Machico, when a 48-year-old English citizen, by his own means, called for help.

The tourist was taking a pedestrian route, which started with leaving Porto da Cruz, heading to the footpath of Boca do Risco and then to Funduras.

At that time, the tourist will have opted for an alternative path, having taken a path that no longer exists, as JM found out from a source at the corporation. It was the entry into this dead-end path that caused man to end up losing his bearings.

It was he himself who activated the rescue, mobilizing five operators to the site, notably three members of the Municipal Fire Department of Machico and two forest guards, who were committed to the rescue operation.

It took a total of around five hours. The rescue was completed at almost 01:00 this Sunday.

The citizen, of British nationality, was doing well and did not require hospital assistance.

From Jornal Madeira

