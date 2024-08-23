Rabaçal walking trails reopen today

The proximity of a fire front in Paul da Serra led to the closure of these trails as a precaution last Tuesday.

The classified hiking trails in the Rabaçal area that were closed due to a fire front in Paul da Serra will reopen today, Friday.

In this set are the PR 6 – Levada of 25 Fontes; the PR 6.1. – Levada of Risco; the PR 6.2 – Levada of Alecrim; the PR 6.3 – Path of Lagoa do Vento; the PR 6.4 Old Levada of Rabaçal; the PR 6.5 Path of Pico Fernandes; the PR 6.6 Path of the Horse Tunnel; the PR 6.7 Path of the Rabaçal Loading Chamber; the PR 6.8 Levada of Paul II – A path for everyone and the PR 13.1 Path of Palha Carga.

On the other hand, 17 classified trails remain closed, mainly in areas where the fire caused destruction or in areas where the threat of flames is still a reality. In other cases, trails were closed as a precaution and to avoid the dispersion of resources in the event of an accident.

The classified trail ‘Glaciar do Planalto’, one of the most recent made available by the Regional Government, was severely affected by the fire that has been raging in Madeira for nine days. The flames were on the edge of Bica da Cana, leaving a huge trail of destruction, with black tones marking the landscape. The emblematic Fajã Redonda was engulfed by the flames. , Photo ASPRESS

The following trails remain on the list of closed trails:

PR 1 – Vereda do Areeiro

PR 1.1 – Vereda da Ilha

PR 1.2. – Vereda do Pico Ruivo

PR 1.3 – Vereda da Encumeada

PR 2 – Vereda do Urzal

PR 3 – Vereda do Burro

PR 3.1. – Caminho Real do Monte

PR 4 – Levada do Barreiro

PR 7 – Levada do Moinho

PR 9 – Levada do Caldeirão Verde

PR 12 – Caminho Real da Encumeada

PR 13 – Vereda do Fanal

PR 17 – Caminho do Pináculo e Folhadal

PR 18 – Levada do Rei

PR 20 – Vereda do Jardim do Mar

PR 23 – Levada da Azenha

PR 27 – Glaciar do Planalto

In addition to these, and although not included in the list of classified routes, it is worth noting the closure of two itineraries in the municipality of Ponta do Sol, namely Levada Nova and Levada do Moinho, routes much sought after by tourists.

Likewise, the Queimadas and Pico das Pedras forest parks, both in the municipality of Santana, remain closed, at least until further notice.

The use of leisure areas and barbecues in forest areas is also prohibited.

From Diário Notícias

