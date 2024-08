The legendary 80s singer, Bonnie Tyler, gave one of the most anticipated concerts of the São Vicente Festival today.

The audience showed up in force and witnessed an unforgettable performance by the 73-year-old artist, who is known for hits such as ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and ‘Holding Out for a Hero’.

The concert, held in the town’s central square, brought together a crowd of fans from various generations, who were excited to hear some of the greatest hits that marked the 80s.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...