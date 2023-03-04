FAM Tour in Madeira with Video.

THE FIRST FAM TOUR FOR THE CREATIVE INDUSTRIES TOOK PLACE LAST NOVEMBER, PRESENTING MADEIRA TOGETHER WITH PRODUCERS AND DIRECTORS INTERESTED IN FILMING ON THE ISLAND

Through the contacts established with the CEO of the PSN “Production Service Network”, Michael Moffet, the ASSOCIAÇÃO MADEIRA RURAL, with the collaboration and support of the ASSOCIAÇÃO DE PROMOÇÃO E DA MADEIRA FILM COMMISSION, last November brought the first Fam Tour to the industries creative and film.

This initiative places Madeira on the international stage, presenting the island as an ideal location for the realisation of several cinematographic productions.

Emanuel Pereira from Associação Madeira Rural, helped the guests to get to know better the potential that the island has to offer, organizing transport in classic cars and even in an old bus from the 1930s, from the Automóveis do Caniço company, which was a delight of all the guests of this FAM Tour.

After carrying out this initiative, several articles were published in international magazines in the area, distributed at all international film festivals and sent to all associates linked to the entertainment and production industry, such as KFTV (Kemps Films TV Studio) and LMGI Magazine.

A film of the visit was also made in English, which was published on all social networks linked to the area.

