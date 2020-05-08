Madeira does not present new cases of covid-19 again, for the second consecutive day, maintaining a total of 90 infected people, identified since 16 March.

There is also another patient recovered (52 in total).

There are now no patients in hospital.

The recovered patient (resident in Câmara de Lobos), announced recently in the epidemiological bulletin of IA Saúde, was discharged from hospital dr. Nélio Mendonça. Therefore, the Region no longer has hospitalized patients with covid-19.

There are 38 active cases, 6 in isolation at home, and 32 in hotel units designated for this purpose.