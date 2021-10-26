15 new covid cases.

There are 15 new cases of covid-19 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, which now accounts for a total of 11,994 confirmed cases since March 2020.

According to the daily bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) among the cases confirmed today there are 13 of local transmission and two imported (one from the United Kingdom and one from Ukraine)

There are also 5 more recovered patients, in a total of 11,805 recovered cases of covid-19.

Today, there has been one more death from covid-19 in the Region, with a total of 77 deaths associated with the disease to date.

In view of today’s numbers, the region now counts 112 active cases, of which 21 are imported and 91 of local transmission.

