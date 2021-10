This Tuesday, 26th October, an 88-year-old patient died with covid-19, with associated comorbidities, at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family”, says the Regional Health and Civil Protection Department.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira accounts to date a total of 77 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...