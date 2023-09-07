Port of Funchal received 155 cruise ships that handled 327,645 passengers

Despite the number of stopovers being fewer than in 2022, the number of passengers in transit increased.

Maritime transport, in the 1st half of 2023, 155 cruise ships entered RAM ports.

There were 20 less than in the same period last year, reveals the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM), which makes known this Thursday, September 7, the statistics for the different modes of transport in the first half of the year.

When compared to the 1st half of 2019, there were four more ships that called at ports in the Region.

Despite the number of stopovers being lower than in the previous year, the number of passengers in transit (328,245) grew significantly compared to the 1st half of the previous year (+104.3%; +4.5% than in the previous year).

In the 1st half of 2023, the Port of Funchal received 327,645 transit passengers, the vast majority (86.2%) of which were Europeans. The predominant nationalities were German (43.0% of the total; +87.2% year-on-year variation), British (33.4% of the total; +105.3%), French (1.6% of the total ; +194.4%) and the Italian (1.3% of the total; +34.4%). It should also be noted that the number of North Americans who passed through the Port of Funchal this semester corresponded to 24,706 passengers (7.5% of the total), which represents an increase of 140.2% compared to the same 2022 period.

On the Madeira-Porto Santo line, the number of passengers, in the 1st half of this year, stood at 154.3 thousand, increasing 32.1% compared to the same half of 2022 and 4.6% compared to the same semester of 2019. The number of passengers recorded on the aforementioned line, in the 2nd quarter of 2022, grew 32.9% year-on-year, but when compared to the values ​​for the same semester of 2019, there was a smaller increase of 7 .8%.

