Port of Funchal received 155 cruise ships that handled 327,645 passengers

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Despite the number of stopovers being fewer than in 2022, the number of passengers in transit increased.

Maritime transport, in the 1st half of 2023, 155 cruise ships entered RAM ports.

There were 20 less than in the same period last year, reveals the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM), which makes known this Thursday, September 7, the statistics for the different modes of transport in the first half of the year.

When compared to the 1st half of 2019, there were four more ships that called at ports in the Region.

Despite the number of stopovers being lower than in the previous year, the number of passengers in transit (328,245) grew significantly compared to the 1st half of the previous year (+104.3%; +4.5% than in the previous year).

In the 1st half of 2023, the Port of Funchal received 327,645 transit passengers, the vast majority (86.2%) of which were Europeans. The predominant nationalities were German (43.0% of the total; +87.2% year-on-year variation), British (33.4% of the total; +105.3%), French (1.6% of the total ; +194.4%) and the Italian (1.3% of the total; +34.4%). It should also be noted that the number of North Americans who passed through the Port of Funchal this semester corresponded to 24,706 passengers (7.5% of the total), which represents an increase of 140.2% compared to the same 2022 period.

It’s a shame not more turn-arounds are carried out in Madeira, where we can get on and off without having to travel to a different destination to pick up a cruise. 

On the Madeira-Porto Santo line, the number of passengers, in the 1st half of this year, stood at 154.3 thousand, increasing 32.1% compared to the same half of 2022 and 4.6% compared to the same semester of 2019. The number of passengers recorded on the aforementioned line, in the 2nd quarter of 2022, grew 32.9% year-on-year, but when compared to the values ​​for the same semester of 2019, there was a smaller increase of 7 .8%.

From Diário Notícias

6 Responses

  1. Yes, It would be ideal if passengers could disembark here and pick up a cruise a few days later. That, unfortunately is up to the cruise operators and nothing to do with the port of Funchal. I don’t think that the current model of just a few hours in Funchal gives the cruise tourists the whole picture of what Madeira is all about. A few hours is never going to be enough to explore the island except downtown Funchal. The only people benefitting from the current situation are the restaurant owners in Funchal. Cruise tourist wealth never makes it past the capital.

    1. Yes it would be ideal but put yourself in the cruise operators position. His financial model would be based on X number of passengers all doing the same thing, he knows how many berths he has to sell to show a profit. Then suddenly X number of passengers don’t want to do the same thing, what if 50% want to get off at the second port of call, then another 20% want to get off at the third destination. Yes it could be done but at what cost.

    2. Not really for people to explore the island, but just to have a few more Cruises starting and finishing in Madeira, giving locals more of an option of a cruise without having to fly somewhere first and worry if it will be a windy day and you don’t get there… 😂 Plus others coming to pick up the cruise have a great view of Madeira before they set off.

  2. But isn’t that what cruise passengers want ? Just a few hours in a place and then off to the next. They just want to dip their toes in the waters of a different destination every time. I think if they wanted to really get to know a place they wouldn’t go on a cruise.

  3. We first came to Madeira on a cruise, and the taster it gave us was the reason we have been returning to the island again and again for the last fifteen years! Cruising has helped us to identify places we needed to explore further, and we are forever grateful that we came to this beautiful place all those years ago!

