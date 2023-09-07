Pedro Calado’s Lies and Corruption over Lidl

Below From Diário Notícias

Juntos Pelo Povo, in an action to contact the population carried out today, harshly criticized the way in which the entire licensing process for the installation of the LIDL supermarket chain in Funchal is being carried out. Élvio Sousa accuses Pedro Calado of refusing to provide clarification on the situation.

“This is yet another way of preventing Madeirans from being informed of the truth and the refusal to provide documents is a communist and fascist style, very opaque to the PSD/CDS: if those gentlemen have nothing to hide, why does Calado refuse to clarify the situation of LIDL to Madeirans?”, he asked.

JPP states that the arrival of this chain in the Region would, “exactly, bring price and product competition to Madeirans”, whose cost of living and maritime transport of goods costs 18% more than in the Azores.

“I would like to tell all Funchal residents that just this week Pedro Calado refused to clarify the LIDL situation. I made the request myself and was denied, as they responded that I would have to demonstrate legitimate interest and that the request was “inaccurate”, as if those gentlemen did not know the LIDL chain”, said the JPP leader.

The JPP candidate said that these delays in licensing bring constraints to families, as many employees are already in training and “will obviously have to wait more than a year to access their livelihood, harming hundreds of families”.

“Remember, the news of the establishment of this group in Madeira was received with enthusiasm by the vast majority of Madeirans, not only because it would be a way of obtaining supermarket goods at a more competitive price, but also because that chain has a own shipping company. With this refusal, we will continue to force transparency, counting on the help of Madeirans”, concluded the JPP spokesperson.

Like this: Like Loading...