Accident in the north leaves at least one injured

An accident yesterday recorded at 1 pm on Regional Road 103, Boaventura-Arco de São Jorge, between two light passenger vehicles, will have caused at least one injury, who was taken first to the Health Center and then to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça hospital.

Contacted by JM, the São Vicente/Porto Moniz fire brigade confirmed the incident but did not wish to provide further details about the case. The accident occurred between two vehicles travelling in opposite directions, completely blocking the road. The vehicles were blocking traffic for at least two hours, waiting for the PSP to arrive.

This it what happens when idiots can’t keep in their lanes, like we see everyday on the Expressway.

From Jornal Madeira

