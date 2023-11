A few photos from the Grupo de Cruzeiros Madeira Facebook Page

Thanks to Jill McHale for this photo taken from her Terrace

Thanks to Roberto Webb for these two videos and the leading image.

Thanks to Maria Barcelos for this photo.

And finally this great shot from Luís Fernandes, who is a cruise ship enthusiast, and shares a lot of his work on his Facebook and to the Jornal Madeira. He has many more great photos on his Facebook page.

Like this: Like Loading...