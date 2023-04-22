MIUT HAS ALREADY STARTED IN PORTO MONIZ

MIUT’s main race, 115 kilometers long, has already started.

Almost a thousand adventurers left today, in Porto Moniz, at 00:00h, for the demanding 115-kilometer journey of the MIUT.

The atmosphere was once again one of encouragement and celebration at the starting line, with dozens of family members, friends and enthusiasts of the sport supporting the athletes for the start of a gigantic challenge, which will end in Machico, where the first classifieds should reach the start of the race. this Saturday afternoon.

The race can be followed at https://www.miutmadeira.com/pt/ where a GPS Tracking system, timing system and the possibility of following some fueling stations via live streaming are available.

