“Landscapes are spectacular and I hope I can return to Madeira”

Spaniard Antonio Perez, the great winner of the Ultra Skyrunning Madeira.

Antonio Perez, the great winner of the Ultra Skyrunning Madeira, the 45 km race that covered trails from the sea to the mountains in the municipality of Santana, in addition to being naturally very satisfied with the victory, hebol was also pleasantly impressed with the island’s landscapes, in particular Santana, on this sunny Saturday morning.

Shortly after having crossed the finish line at Praça da Cidade, after 05:05 of a very physically demanding race, the Spaniard who commanded the ‘armada of our brothers’ declared: “For me it was a pleasure to return to Portugal and delighted to do this race with these landscapes. I tried to do the test calmly because I knew that this would be a route to do in around 5 hours and muscularly it is a very hard test, especially the 30 km descent.

At km 28 I was in fourth to fifth but I felt with strength, so I got closer to th%ose in front, especially on the last climb.

Having described the main incidents of the race, he expressed his desire to be able to return to the Region and, in particular, to Santana.

“I had never been to Madeira, I came three days before, and in fact it is an island with spectacular landscapes and I hope I can return to Madeira”, he wished.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...