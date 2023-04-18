PINGO DOCE HAS ALREADY IMPLEMENTED ZERO VAT IN THE BASKET OF 46 FOOD PRODUCTS

Don’t be fooled by these prices, the savings are next to nothing, and it’s already been shown across social media that they have already increased prices where the zero vat applies.

From Jornal Madeira

“Pingo Doce will, of course, implement, as of this Tuesday, April 18th, VAT exemption on 46 categories of food products in accordance with Law No. 17/2023 of April 14th”. The answer was given yesterday at the end of the day by the supermarket chain.

Which means that, today, all the surfaces in the group have products from the list defined by the Government on their shelves. “As we said we would do even before the Government took this decision, we will reflect in the price – fully and with total transparency – the VAT exemption on products covered by the measure and we will continue to stand by our customers, maintaining our commitment to proximity and quality at the best prices.

All products covered by the VAT exemption will be duly identified in stores using a price tag developed for the purpose which, in addition to highlighting the final VAT-free price, also shows the calculation made, making it clear what the customer will pay least as a result of this measure. All VAT-exempt products will be identified on the purchase receipt, as well as the total amount resulting from the exemption”, says an official Pingo Doce source.

“Pingo Doce will also provide customers with information on its digital channels and leaflets. The www.pingodoce.pt website will have an area dedicated to the topic, with a link to the Decree-Law, a list of Frequently Asked Questions, an explanatory video and a demonstration of the formula for calculating the value of VAT”,

