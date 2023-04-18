Satã New York eventually landed in Madeira.

The Azores Airlines flight S4 266, from New York, which had diverted to the Azores, ended up landing at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo.

As already reported, this morning, movement at the Madeiran airport has been affected by the strong wind, meaning that some aircraft have to wait offshore to get an opportunity to land. In the case of the Sata flight from the USA, it was even reported as diverted to the Azores. However, he changed course again and landed in Madeira, as originally planned.

From Diário Notícias

