The PSP was forced to use a megaphone in Câmara de Lobos to make the order that no crowds are allowed during the state of emergency.

A group of roughly 10 people gathered at Câmara de Lobos pier this morning, breaking the rules in force. The PSP, forced to intervene, forced people to disperse quickly, using a megaphone for this purpose.

All were sent home, with a strong warning that they will not be able to repeat any gathering situation under threat of being fined.

Remember that leaving the house for socializing is not allowed. People are allowed to go out with the justification of buying basic necessities, non-collective physical activity, walking animals, or other exceptional situations.

From JM

46 TRAINEE AGENTS REINFORCE MADEIRA PSP

The Regional Command of the Public Security Police of Madeira reported that today, at 9:00 am, 46 trainee agents from the 15th Agent Training Course – Escola Prática de Polícia presented themselves to the service, after fulfilling the prophylactic quarantine period ordered by the health authorities in the Region.

According to a note sent to the press by this regional command, these provisional agents are all Madeiran and “are in the final phase of the aforementioned course, and this period represents the practical aspect of their final stage, in view of their future integration into PSP staff “.

Given the State of Emergency in which we find ourselves, these agents represent an important reinforcement of the PSP police device in RAM, having been distributed among the different subunits existing in each Municipality.