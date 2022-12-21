Expressway to Arco São Jorge opens next Wednesday

The section of the expressway (VE1) that connects São Jorge to Arco de São Jorge opens next Wednesday, December 28th. The inauguration, which coincides with the Parish Day of Arco de São Jorge (346 years old), is scheduled for the end of the morning (11 am) and will be presided over by the president of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, confirmed the president of the Board of Parish of Arco de São Jorge, Nélio Gouveia.

With a length of 6 km, this road section, work of the Regional Government of Madeira, through the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure (Regional Directorate of Roads), integrates the regional network of Expressways, namely the VE1, between Machico and São Vicente.

The new section not only guarantees an alternative to the ER 211, between São Jorge and Arco de São Jorge, which is often conditioned or even prohibited due to the danger of falling stones on the slopes overlooking the ‘old’ regional road, express, circulation in all parishes of the municipality of Santana.

The execution of this work represents the 2nd phase of the contract for the road connection between the Ribeira de São Jorge area and the Arco de São Jorge (Ribeira de São Jorge/São Jorge and São Jorge/Arco de São Jorge) with a length of 5,990m on the continuity of the designated VE1. The expressway between Ribeira de São Jorge and Arco de São Jorge comprises three tunnels with a total length of 4,398m (1,643m, 1,568m and 1,187m) including seven emergency evacuation exits, three viaducts with an extension total length of about 550m, and three roundabouts, in Ribeira de S. Jorge, in S. Jorge and in Arco de S. Jorge, which establish the interconnection with the existing local road network.

From Diário Notícias

