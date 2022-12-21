TWO SHIPS BRING MORE THAN 10,000 PEOPLE TO FUNCHAL

In the port of Funchal, the two ships moored on the south pier, ‘Iona’ and ‘Mein Schiff 4’, are handling more than 10,190 people, including passengers and crew.

The “Iona” arrived at dawn from Southampton with 6,903 passengers and 1,660 crew. She stays in Madeira for 11 am and departs at 4.30 pm, bound for Tenerife.

This 16-night “Iona” cruise started on December 17th in Southampton, is now in Funchal, followed by Tenerife, Las Palmas, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Cadiz, Lisbon, Vigo and again, Southampton, where on January 2nd ends this cruise, which includes Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties on board.

The “Mein Schiff 4” cruise also includes the Christmas and New Year holidays. Starting on December 18th, in Las Palmas, it now has a 41-hour stopover in Funchal, and then, La Palma, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Las Palmas, Agadir, Lanzarote, Tenerife, La Gomera and Las Palmas.

The ship brings on board 2381 passengers and 906 crew. It departs today, around 5 pm, for La Palma.

From Jornal Madeira

