TOMORROW IS CALHETA MARKET NIGHT

This Thursday, the 22nd of December, the ‘Night of the Calheta Market’ will take place at the Mercado Abastecedor dos Prazeres. The space opens its doors at 18:00, for the sale of agricultural products, and the animation in the enclosure starts at 19:00.

The night promises to be long and very lively, taking into account the range of artists that make up the lineup of what is one of the most anticipated nights of this Christmas season. Of particular note, in this edition, is the presence of the Sertaneja duo ‘Kaio e KV’, better known for their recent original song “Love with Madeira Wine”. The musical animation will, moreover, be in charge of local groups, as tradition dictates, until 02:00.

The Mercado Abastecedor dos Prazeres returns, thus, to ‘dress up’ to receive the large hundreds of people who usually take the opportunity to visit the agricultural market and to do the last Christmas shopping, appreciating the nativity scene and the decorations there existing. In the enclosure, agricultural ‘stands’ will be installed with a variety of typical products of the season and tents with the usual food and drinks of the “Madeiran feast”.

The event is the result of a partnership between the Municipality and the Mercado Abastecedor dos Prazeres and its main objective is to support the municipality’s traders, thus valuing the work of local farmers and artisans.

From Jornal Madeira

